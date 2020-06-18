|
|
|
Robinson Philip Sadly, passed away at Northampton General Hospital on 5th June 2020, aged 82 years.
Much loved husband, dad and grandad.
Philip will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Due to current restrictions, a private funeral will be held with a memorial service being arranged at a later date.
Donations if desired to benefit
'Cynthia Spencer Hospice, Northampton' may be sent to
Heritage and Sons, 1a Bristle Hill, Buckingham, MK18 1EZ.
Tel: 01280 813188
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020