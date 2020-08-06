|
|
|
COOK Phillip Phil sadly passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
on Tuesday 28th July 2020.
Dearly loved husband of Jane.
Loving father to James
and a friend to all.
A true gentleman.
We will never stop loving him
and never stop missing him.
Phil's funeral will be held on
Tuesday 11th August 2020 at
St John the Baptist Church, Kingsthorpe Village at 10:30 AM.
Followed by burial
in Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Flowers welcome (no red) COYS,
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 6, 2020