Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Henbest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Henbest

Notice Condolences

Phyllis Henbest Notice
HENBEST Phyllis Died peacefully at home on April 4th after a short illness, aged 94. She will be remembered by many for her outstanding service at The Barratt Maternity Home, where she was Nursing Officer in charge of the premature baby unit for many years and also for her voluntary work with the Red Cross and Age UK. A green burial will take place for family only on April 30th at 11am. A memorial will be arranged later. No flowers, but donations via Kevin Matthews Funeral Services, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -