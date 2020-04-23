|
HENBEST Phyllis Died peacefully at home on April 4th after a short illness, aged 94. She will be remembered by many for her outstanding service at The Barratt Maternity Home, where she was Nursing Officer in charge of the premature baby unit for many years and also for her voluntary work with the Red Cross and Age UK. A green burial will take place for family only on April 30th at 11am. A memorial will be arranged later. No flowers, but donations via Kevin Matthews Funeral Services, Northampton.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020