Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis McCall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis McCall

Notice Condolences

Phyllis McCall Notice
McCALL
Phyllis Rose
(née Oakley) Dearly beloved Mum,
Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
You will be missed by many but
have left beautiful memories
that will be treasured forever.
Sleep peacefully with your Dad.
Love from Tracey, Mandy, Lee, Zoe
and extended family and friends.
Flowers if desired may be sent please
to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -