McCALL
Phyllis Rose
(née Oakley) Dearly beloved Mum,
Grandmother, Sister and Friend.
You will be missed by many but
have left beautiful memories
that will be treasured forever.
Sleep peacefully with your Dad.
Love from Tracey, Mandy, Lee, Zoe
and extended family and friends.
Flowers if desired may be sent please
to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton
NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020