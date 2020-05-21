Home

Prudence Civil Notice
Civil Prudence Alice
(née Moore) Born August 1922
Died 3rd May 2020
Aged 97.
Thanks to all the staff at Northampton General Hospital for all your care.
Loving wife of the late Harry Civil, Mother of Janet, Pamela and
Julia and their families.
You can only have one mother, patient kind and true, No other friend in all
the world, will be the same to you.
Sweet Jesus take this message to our dear mother up above, Tell her how we miss her and give her all our love.
XXX
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020
