Baxter The family of Ralph Baxter would like to thank all friends, colleagues and neighbours for their kind words and offers of support over the last few weeks, it has meant a great
deal and helped us to try and come to terms with our tragic loss.
Thank you also to the paramedics and police who have also supported us through such a difficult time. Unfortunately due to the current circumstances only close family are permitted to attend the funeral
but a memorial service will be
held at a later date.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020