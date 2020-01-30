|
|
|
CARRINGTON Ray Passed away suddenly at home on 12/1/20.
Sadly missed by his wife Pam, children Sonia and Mark, grandchildren James and Lauren
and great grandson Archie.
The celebration of his life will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Monday 10/2/20 at 1.15pm. Family flowers only.
Donations for Marie Curie Nurses may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020