Whiting Raymond Passed away
peacefully at home on Monday 13th July 2020,
aged 79 years.
Dear Husband of Carol,
Father to Mark and Sharon,
Grandfather to Trevor and Johnathan, he will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and those who cared for him.
After much suffering, now at rest.
Funeral service Monday 27th July at The Counties Crematorium,
Milton at 3-30pm.
Family flowers but donations
if desired for 'Vascular Services' may be sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 23, 2020