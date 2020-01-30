|
TURNER Rebecca Elizabeth
(Becky) Passed away peacefully comforted by her
loving husband Mark
on 14th January 2020 aged 56.
A loving wife to Mark, mother to Danielle & Josh and Nanny to Olivia.
Funeral service to be held at Milton Malsor Crematorium on
Thursday 6th February at 10:15am. Immediate family flowers only,
but donations if desired for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent
to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton.
NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020