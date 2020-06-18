|
|
|
Blunt Reginald Charles Peacefully passed away at Northampton
General Hospital on
9th June 2020, aged 100.
Dearly loved husband of Pauline, beloved father of Martyn, Vicky, Ashley and Melanie, much loved grandfather and great grandfather and great great grandfather, family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions
the service will be for immediate
family only.
Family flowers only.
Loved and remembered always.
Good night, God bless.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020