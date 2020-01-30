|
Cumberpatch Reginald Reg passed away peacefully at
Ashurst Mews Care Home on
Monday 13th January 2020,
aged 94 years.
Much loved Dad, Pap, and Great Pap.
Reunited with his beloved Wife Jean.
Reg's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Northampton at 12 noon, followed by an interment in Moulton Cemetery.
All flowers are welcome, donations will be greatly received for Kingsley Park Methodist Church.
All enquires to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF, 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020