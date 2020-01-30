Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ann Bonham & Son
71 St Giles Street
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN1 1JF
01604 805633
Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Cumberpatch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Cumberpatch

Notice Condolences

Reginald Cumberpatch Notice
Cumberpatch Reginald Reg passed away peacefully at
Ashurst Mews Care Home on
Monday 13th January 2020,
aged 94 years.

Much loved Dad, Pap, and Great Pap.

Reunited with his beloved Wife Jean.

Reg's funeral service will take place on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at Kingsley Park Methodist Church, Northampton at 12 noon, followed by an interment in Moulton Cemetery.

All flowers are welcome, donations will be greatly received for Kingsley Park Methodist Church.

All enquires to Ann Bonham & Son Funeral Directors, 71 St Giles Street, Northampton, NN1 1JF, 01604 634368.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ann Bonham & Son
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -