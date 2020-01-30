Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Richard Frost Notice
Frost Richard (Dick) Peacefully passed away at home on
17th January 2020. Aged 79.
Dick's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 10th February 2020,
2.00pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to Marie Curie, may be sent to The Funeral Home of
Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton,
NN2 6LA. Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 30, 2020
