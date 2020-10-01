|
|
|
PARKINSON Richard Myles Passed away at home,
aged 71 years,
on September 20th 2020
after a valiant battle with cancer. Adored husband of Eleanor,
cherished father to Kate and Lucy, grandad to their three boys
and a dear friend to so many.
His warm humour, meticulous nature, quiet dignity and his desire to explore the world, leave all who knew him
with a wealth of happy memories.
He will be missed every day,
but carried in our hearts forever.
A private funeral will be held.
Donations in his memory for Northampton Sailability,
Cancer Research UK
or St John's Care Home
may be sent to
Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue,
Northampton,
NN3 2JN
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020