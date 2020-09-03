|
CROSS Rieta Passed away peacefully at Ashurst Mews Care Home aged 97, much loved mother to Muriel and Max, grandma to
Eleanor and Sarah and great grandma to Sam, Elliott and Millie.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium at 1:15 PM. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 3, 2020