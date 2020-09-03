Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Rieta Cross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rieta Cross

Notice Condolences

Rieta Cross Notice
CROSS Rieta Passed away peacefully at Ashurst Mews Care Home aged 97, much loved mother to Muriel and Max, grandma to
Eleanor and Sarah and great grandma to Sam, Elliott and Millie.
She will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held on Tuesday 8th September 2020 at
The Counties Crematorium at 1:15 PM. Family flowers only, but donations if desired for Dementia UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -