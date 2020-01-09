|
|
|
Ritchie Rita Doris Died peacefully, aged 94,
on 24th December 2019 at
Obelisk House, Kingsthorpe.
Loving wife of the late Richard Ritchie.
Dearly loved and will be greatly missed by daughter Pauline, Cousins
Alan and John and their families Sheila, Fiona, Barbara, Nancy and
Ruth. A friend to all.
Rita's Funeral Service will be held on Monday 13th January 2020,
12.30pm at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers or donations if desired, cheques made payable please to
National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society, may be sent to The Funeral
Home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020