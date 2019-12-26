Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rita Wills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rita Wills

Notice Condolences

Rita Wills Notice
Wills Rita
Née Wilson Passed away peacefully at home on 17th December 2019.
Age 85 years. Re-United with Bob.
Rita's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 10th January, 2.00pm at
The Church of The Holy Sepulchre, followed by a committal at Milton
Crematorium. By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to Macmillan Cancer Support may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -