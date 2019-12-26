|
Wills Rita
Née Wilson Passed away peacefully at home on 17th December 2019.
Age 85 years. Re-United with Bob.
Rita's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 10th January, 2.00pm at
The Church of The Holy Sepulchre, followed by a committal at Milton
Crematorium. By request family flowers only. Donations if desired,
cheques made payable please to Macmillan Cancer Support may be
sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019