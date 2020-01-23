|
|
|
BLORE Robert James David and Gilly are sad to announce their son, Robert, died suddenly on 2nd January 2020, aged 49, after a short illness.
Much loved father to
Buster and Brodie.
Known as Rob to all his many friends. Schools Spratton, Bedford, Hurtwood and Staffordshire University.
Funeral at Northampton Counties Crematorium NN4 9RN on
Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 12:30 and afterwards at Northampton Golf Club NN7 4EF, all welcome.
No flowers please, donations to National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society's website. Enquiries to
The Co-op Funeralcare,
77 Harborough Rd, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton, NN2 7SL
Telephone: 01604 714077.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020