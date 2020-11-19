Home

Briggs Robert John
(Bob) Passed away at
Northampton General Hospital
6th November 2020 aged 81 years.
Bob will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.

A private funeral service will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of Bob are welcome and will be for
Macmillan Nurses.

All inquiries and donations please to
Mark Elliott Funeral Services,
Rose House, 79 St Giles Street,
Northampton, NN1 1JF
Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020
