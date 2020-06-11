|
Haynes Robert (Bob) Of Kingsthorpe, Northampton passed away suddenly at home
on 27th May, aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Marlene, much
loved father of Antony, Christine,
and the late Pamela. Sadly missed
by his grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.
Private family funeral at Milton Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June. No flowers, donations may be made to Talbot Butler Ward, Northampton General Hospital. At a later date there will be an opportunity to
celebrate Bob's life.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 11, 2020