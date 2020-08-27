|
|
|
KAY Robert Peter Passed away peacefully
at Danetre Hopital
on 16th August 2020.
Aged 74 years.
R.I.P.
Loving husband of Anne.
The funeral service will take place on
Thursday 3 rd September 2020 at
12 noon at St Augustine's Church, Daventry followed by burial at Greenhaven Woodland Burial, Lilbourne
Donations, if desired, to
Macmillian Cancer Care through
Much Loved Website.
Co-operative Funeral Care,
8 High Street, Daventry
NN11 4HT
01327 707905
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Aug. 27, 2020