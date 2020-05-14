|
|
|
O'DELL Robert (Bob) Landscape Gardener (Paulerspury). Passed away on 3rd May 2020
at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 79.
Loving Husband, Father and Pappy.
Will be greatly missed by all family
and friends. Rest in Peace.
Private funeral will be taking place. Donations, if desired, are for
The Great Central Railway Carriage
& Wagon Department and may
be sent please to
John White Independent
Family Funeral Directors,
188 Watling Street East, Towcester, Northants. NN12 6DB.
Tel (01327) 359266.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 14, 2020