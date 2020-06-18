|
|
|
Purser Robert (Bob) Aged 81.
Much loved husband to the late Wendy and loving father to Julie and Ian.
Father in law to Rich, and a brilliant grandad to Freya, he will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
Bob's funeral service will be held on 25th June at 11am at St Etheldreda Churchyard, Guilsborough.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Warks & Northants Air Ambulance via https://in-memory.theairambulance
service.org.uk/tribute/
bob-purser-208
All further enquiries to
Kevin Matthews Funeral Services.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 18, 2020