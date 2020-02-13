|
|
|
Slater Robert Andrew Bob's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 27th February,
1.00pm at The Chapel of The Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough. By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made payable please to Help For Heroes or
Northamptonshire Health Charitable Fund, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 13, 2020