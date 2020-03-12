|
HASDELL Roger Edgar A beloved dad, gramps, friend, companion and associate, who sadly passed away on 29th February 2020
aged 85 years.
We will love you forever,
always in our hearts.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 23rd March 2020 at
Nene Valley Crematorium, Wellingborough at 12:00pm.
Family flowers only. Donations for
The Inland Waterways Association, Northampton Branch may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 12, 2020