PAGRAM
Roger Phillip
Passed away suddenly at Northampton General Hospital on 4th September 2020, aged 79 years.
Much loved husband of Sue, loving dad to Matthew and Carla, father-in-law to Stuart and Lindsey and devoted grandad to Charlie.
Will be dearly missed by all the family.
Always by our side and in our hearts.
A private family funeral service will take place at The Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor on Tuesday 22nd September 2020 at 2pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired, in support of the Stroke Association via https://tributefunds.stroke.org.uk/In-Memory/Roger-Pagram
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 18, 2020