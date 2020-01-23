|
Liddington Ronald (Ron) George Died at Northampton General Hospital on January 14th.
He was born in Silverstone in 1922 and educated at Silverstone Church School and Towcester Grammar.
On leaving school he joined the established leather company
A.J.Letts Ltd. After military service in 1940-1946 he returned to the business which he subsequently owned, retiring in 1978. In 1949 he married Marianne. They lived in Northampton and later Kingsthorpe and both were active in Conservative Party politics and council business. Ron was elected to Council, serving 4 terms and was elected
Mayor 1988/89. Over the years he and Marianne travelled extensively and made many visits to the USA.
His great passion was Rugby Football, starting from his schooldays and continuing through the Saints and latterly with the BBOBS where he served as President from 2000-2010. Marianne predeceased him in 1997.
He is survived by his daughter
Dr. Janet Bramley of Green Valley, Arizona and his grandchildren
Daniel Bramley of London and
Dr. Anna Catino, of Salt Lake City, Utah.
The funeral service will be held at
12.00 noon on Thursday 30th January at Nene Valley Crematorium.
Flowers welcome. Donations for Northampton BBOB may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 23, 2020