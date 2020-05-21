Home

MALIN Ronald William
(Ron) On 2nd May 2020,
passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital,
aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Joyce, father of Nigel, father-in-law to Vanessa and Granddad to Josh and Dom.

Ron will leave a hole in the lives
of those who knew him.

A private family funeral will be held
on Thursday 28th May at 2pm at
The Counties Crematorium Milton.
Donations if desired online to www.cancerresearch.org
or to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons,
77 Military Road,
Northampton NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 21, 2020
