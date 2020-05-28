Home

Rosamond Durham

Rosamond Durham Notice
Durham Rosamond Passed away peacefully at Burlington Court Care Home on 22nd May 2020.
Former Teacher at Northampton
High School for Girls (Derngate).
Loving wife of Derrick, Mother to Alison and Chris. Grandmother to Mark, Jonathan, Gabriella and Jamie.
Rosamond will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
There will be a private
family funeral service.
Family flowers only, but donations made payable to 'The British Heart Foundation' may be sent directly to:
The British Heart Foundation,
Greater London House,
Hampstead Road,
London, NW1 7AW.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020
