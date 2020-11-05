|
|
|
DUNN Rose Ann Mildred Sadly passed away on
31st October 2020,
aged 80 years.
Loving Mother and Nana;
she will be greatly missed by all
who knew and loved her.
A private funeral service will be held
on Wednesday 11th November
at 14:45 at The Counties
Crematorium, Northampton.
Family flowers only. If you wish to
make a donation in memory of
Rose, please send them directly
to 'Macmillan Nurses'.
The Co-op Funeralcare,
Barrack Road, Northampton,
NN1 3RL. Telephone: 01604 636297.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 5, 2020