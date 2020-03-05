|
Osborne Rose Passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on 21st February 2020,
aged 73 years.
Loving Wife to Malcolm,
Mum to Harvey and Heidi.
Will be remembered forever.
Rose's Funeral Service will be held on Thursday 12th March 2020,
11.00am at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
Flowers if desired may be sent please to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020