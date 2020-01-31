Home

QUINN Rosie Passed away in hospital on 26th January 2020, aged 56 years. Dearly loved daughter of Sylvia & Bob, sister to Sharon, Peter and Paul. "Now sleeping peacefully" The funeral service will be at 2.00pm on Tuesday 4th February at The Counties Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for The Dogs Trust, may be sent please to Hollowells Funeral Directors, The Birches, 4-6 Bedford Road, Brafield on the Green, NN7 1BD Tel (01604) 79 22 22 www.hollowells.co.uk/funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 31, 2020
