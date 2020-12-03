Home

POWERED BY

Services
RICHARD FINCH AND SONS
77 MILITARY ROAD
NORTHAMPTON, Northamptonshire NN1 3ET
01604 639444
Resources
More Obituaries for Roy Peasland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roy Peasland

Notice Condolences

Roy Peasland Notice
PEASLAND Roy Edward
Passed peacefully away at Northampton General Hospital
on Monday 23rd November 2020,
after a fall at home.
Beloved Husband to Janice, special
Dad to Alison and Clare
and much loved Gramps to Daniel, Matthew and Jessica.
We will all miss you so much.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service
Wednesday 9th December
at The Counties
Crematorium Milton 1-15pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for the
Air Ambulance (N.W.A.A.) to be
sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -