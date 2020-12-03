|
|
|
PEASLAND Roy Edward
Passed peacefully away at Northampton General Hospital
on Monday 23rd November 2020,
after a fall at home.
Beloved Husband to Janice, special
Dad to Alison and Clare
and much loved Gramps to Daniel, Matthew and Jessica.
We will all miss you so much.
Rest in Peace.
Funeral service
Wednesday 9th December
at The Counties
Crematorium Milton 1-15pm.
Family flowers only but
donations if desired for the
Air Ambulance (N.W.A.A.) to be
sent to the funeral home of
Richard Finch and Sons
77 Military Road, Northampton, NN1 3ET 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 3, 2020