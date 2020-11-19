Home

Stowe Roy Died in Northampton General
Hospital after a short illness
on October 29th, 2020.
Will be missed very much by his
children Kevin, Martin, Gavin and Kate,
and all his family and friends.
Roy's Funeral Service will be held on
Monday 23rd November 2020, 11.00am at St Francis Church, Duston,
followed by committal at the
Counties Crematorium, Milton Malsor.
By request family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to either Macmillan Cancer Support at
www.macmillan.org.uk/donate or
The Shuttleworth Collection at
www.shuttleworth.org/donate/
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Nov. 19, 2020
