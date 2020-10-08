Home

Wykes Roy Passed away peacefully at Northampton General Hospital on the
25th September 2020 aged 66 years. Roy was a very much loved Husband, Father and Grandfather, he will be very sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please and donations in memory of Roy are welcome for Spratton Football Club.
All donations and inquiries please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 8, 2020
