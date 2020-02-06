|
|
|
BRAILEY Ruby Lilian
Of Northampton,
formerly from Wellingborough
passed away on
26th January aged 92 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Bob
and loving Mum to
Michael, Malcolm, Janet and Roger
and much loved Nan, Great Nan and
Great Great Nan.
The funeral service is to be held at Counties Crematorium, Northampton on Thursday 27th February at 2:45pm.
No flowers but if desired donations to Cynthia Spencer Hospice
may be placed in the donation box upon leaving the service or sent to:
Jack Warwick Independent
Family Funeral Service,
2a Wallis Road, Kettering,
Northants, NN15 6NX.
Tel: 01536 485635.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 6, 2020