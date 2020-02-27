|
|
|
GAUGHAN Ruby
May Catherine
18.01.95 - 17.02.20
They say that hearts don't break
but that's not always true,
The day you took our girl away
you broke our hearts in two.
So look around your garden Lord
she won't be hard to find,
She has a face that's full of love,
and a heart so true and kind.
Tell her that we love her
and when you see her smile,
Put your arms around her Lord,
and hold her for a while.
Death leaves a heartache
no-one can heal,
Love leaves a memory
no-one can steal.
Our beautiful precious "gem" Ruby,
we will hold you forever and always in our hearts until we meet again.
Goodnight, God Bless our darling girl, Mum, Dad and Owen xxx
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 27, 2020