B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Ruby York

Ruby York Notice
York Ruby Passed away peacefully
on 25th May 2020
aged 85 years.
Reunited with loving husband David. Much loved Mum of Valerie and Michael, Nan to Andrew, Daniel and Caffie, Great Nan to Nicole, Will, Alex, Adam and Elise, Great, Great Nan
to Gabriel and Edward.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 11, 2020
