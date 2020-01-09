Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Fountain Ruth Lilian Passed away peacefully at
Holly House Care Home on
21st December 2019, aged 91.
Dearly loved Wife of
the late Jim Fountain of
Fountains Newsagents, Campbell St.
Much loved Mother of Edward, Will and Liz, Grandmother of Julia, Lucy,
Emily, Tom, Kate and Laura.
A beloved Great Grandmother to her ten Great Grand Children.
A very strong lady has passed away and she will be sadly missed by all of us.
Many thanks to the Owners and all the Staff of Holly House for their
exemplary care of her.
Billies's Funeral Service will be held
on Monday 20th January 2020,
1.30 pm at Kingsthorpe Chapel followed by interment in Kingsthorpe
Cemetery. All welcome.
By request family flowers only
and may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road,
Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Jan. 9, 2020
