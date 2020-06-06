|
|
|
IRONS Sally Sally's family wish to thank
all family and friends for
their kind words, cards and support following the sad loss of Sally.
Special thanks to those who paid respects on her last journey by
lining the route.
Thank you for the donations to Towcester Road Methodist Church.
Thanks to the staff of Burlington
Court Care Home for all your
care and support.
Special thanks to the Co-op Funeral directors who within the most
difficult times gave support and
were kindness itself.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 6, 2020