Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00
St. Michaels Church
DURBABA Sava Passed away
9th February 2020,
aged 96 years.
Beloved husband of Marija, father and
father-in-law to Rade, Stevo, Janice and
Caroline, Dida to Alasdair, Paul, Adam
and Mhari, and uncle to the Milic family.
Thank you to the Yugoslav Community
for their support and friendship.
Funeral service Wednesday 4th March
at St. Michaels Church, 11-00am,
interment Kingsthorpe Cemetery.
Funeral Directors: Richard Finch
and Sons, 77 Military Road,
Northampton. 01604 639444
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Feb. 20, 2020
