|
|
|
Charlton Sharon Denise Passed away peacefully after a short battle with Cancer
on 22/9/20 aged 66.
Beloved mom to Samantha, Terry and partners Stuart and Emma, nan to Chantelle, Jack, Rebecca, Joshua and the late Thomas xxxxxxxx
Spread your wings fly high.
Donations in memory of Sharon for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020