Home

POWERED BY

Services
B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharon Charlton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharon Charlton

Notice Condolences

Sharon Charlton Notice
Charlton Sharon Denise Passed away peacefully after a short battle with Cancer
on 22/9/20 aged 66.
Beloved mom to Samantha, Terry and partners Stuart and Emma, nan to Chantelle, Jack, Rebecca, Joshua and the late Thomas xxxxxxxx

Spread your wings fly high.

Donations in memory of Sharon for Cynthia Spencer Hospice may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors,
148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN Tel (01604) 79 22 22 https://hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -