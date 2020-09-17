|
Humphreys Shaun Alfred Passed away peacefully at Kettering General Hospital 6th September 2020
aged 69 years.
Shaun will be very sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral service will be held. Donations in memory of Shaun are welcome and will be for the ICU Unit at Kettering General Hospital.
All inquiries and donations please to Mark Elliott Funeral Services, Rose House, 79 St Giles Street, Northampton NN1 1JF Telephone 01604 620662.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Sept. 17, 2020