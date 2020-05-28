|
BEHARRELL Sheila Maud
(Humphrey) Formerly of Nether Heyford,
passed away after a brief illness on
13th May, 2020, at Northampton General Hospital, aged 94 years.
Born in Northampton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Humphrey and Alice (Tibbs) Humphrey.
Sheila attended the Bliss Charity School in Nether Heyford.
Her passions included singing,
flower arranging, the Baptist Chapel, and travelling.
She is survived by daughter
Trudi Daurie, her husband Glenn, Grandchildren Meghan (Josh) and Kelsey (Josh), and Great-grandchildren Oscar and Mason, & her Niece Jean Simons and her family.
Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Albert George, her parents and siblings Ron, Arthur, and May.
For the past five years, failing mobility paid its toll so much that she could not stay at her home in Nether Heyford.
She had been living at the
Bethany Homestead in Northampton.
Cremation to be held June 2nd .
Family only due to the current circumstances.
A Memorial service to be held
at a future date.
She was the last Humphrey of her generation, and will be sadly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations, if desired, to Lewis Foundation Northampton.
At The Lewis Foundation they source package and hand deliver free gifts and support packs to adult cancer patients in hospital every week supporting patients when they are at their
most vulnerable.
Donations can be made to
The Lewis Foundation, 59 Samwell, Upton, Northampton, NN5 4DB or to the Nether Heyford Baptist Chapel.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on May 28, 2020