Cox Sheila Passed away in Northampton
General Hospital on
Thursday 11th June 2020.
Reunited and at peace with her
sadly missed husband Alan.
Mum to Martin and Peter, a loving
nan to Jessica, Lucy, Levi and Heath, mother in law to Karen and Kelly,
sister and friend to many.
Private funeral in Towcester on
Friday 10th July with restrictions.
No flowers please, but donations to Sheila's beloved Tove Valley Baptist Fellowship new building fund at
Baptist Chapel, High Street, Weston, Towcester NN12 8PU.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on June 25, 2020