Mallard (née Curtis)
Sheila Ann Passed away peacefully on the 9th April 2020 aged 69. Dearly loved wife of Roger, and much loved mother to Carrie, Duncan, Emma and son in law Martin. She was a cherished Nanna to her four grandchildren Ptolemy, Cassian, Christopher and Lauren, and will be sadly missed by her many friends. Donations in memory of Sheila to the Alzheimer's Society can be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors
at Brafield on the Green.
www.hollowells.co.uk/
funeral-donations
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Apr. 23, 2020