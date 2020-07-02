|
|
|
Murphy Sheila
Born 24th September 1933, passed away peacefully on 12th June 2020.
A wonderful and loving mum to
Karen, Gary and Craig and
nan to Leon, Andrew, Sarah,
Steven, Lewis, Emily and Harry.
Now reunited with Leon for eternity.
Sadly missed by all her family
and many friends.
A private funeral will be held on
the 10th July due to the
current restrictions.
Floral tributes should be sent to
Ann Bonham & Sons,
71 St Giles Street, Northampton
NN1 1JF Tel: 01604 809882.
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on July 2, 2020