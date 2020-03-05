Home

B Hollowell & Son (Abington, Northampton)
Beechwood, 148 Beech Avenue
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN3 2JN
01604 792222
Notice Condolences

Sheila Sargent Notice
Sargent Sheila Mary
(known as Mary) Passed away unexpectedly
on 17th February 2020,
aged 88 years.
Much loved Wife, Mother, Sister, Grandmother & Great Grandmother.
The funeral service will be held at
12:30 pm on Tuesday 10th March 2020 at the Counties Crematorium,
Milton Malsor, Northampton, NN4 9RN.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to the Warwickshire & Northamptonshire Air Ambulance
may be sent to Hollowells Funeral Directors, 148-150 Beech Avenue, Northampton, NN3 2JN.
Tel (01604) 79 22 22
www.hollowells.co.uk
/funeral-donations.
All family & friends are welcome
after the service to share memories and a cold buffet at
Kingsley Park Working Mens Club, Northampton. NN2 7HJ
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
