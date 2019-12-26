|
|
|
Merrick Shirley Theresa Mary Sadly passed away on
15th December 2019.
Much loved and dearly missed by her children Russell, Kevin and Beverley. Daughter in laws Wendy and Pat and
all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Shirley's Funeral Service will be held
on Tuesday 7th January 2020,
10.00 am at St James Church, Northampton followed by interment
in Dallington Cemetery.
Flowers or donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cynthia Spencer may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019