Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Merrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Merrick

Notice Condolences

Shirley Merrick Notice
Merrick Shirley Theresa Mary Sadly passed away on
15th December 2019.
Much loved and dearly missed by her children Russell, Kevin and Beverley. Daughter in laws Wendy and Pat and
all her grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Shirley's Funeral Service will be held
on Tuesday 7th January 2020,
10.00 am at St James Church, Northampton followed by interment
in Dallington Cemetery.
Flowers or donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cynthia Spencer may be sent to
The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe,
Northampton NN2 6LA
Tel: 01604 792284. www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -