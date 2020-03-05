Home

Kevin Matthews Funeral Service Ltd (Northampton)
1 - 5 Balmoral Road
Northampton, Northamptonshire NN2 6LA
01604 792284
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:00
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints
Shirley Osborne Notice
Osborne Shirley Loreen From Duston.
Passed away suddenly but peacefully on the 11th February at home,
aged 86 years.
A loving mother to Paul, Wendy and Sonje and grandmother to Aaliyah.
A strong, courageous person, known for her apple pies, who will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
The funeral service will be held at
The Church of Jesus Christ of
Latter-Day Saints on
Thursday 19th March 2020 at 12pm. Burial will be at Duston Cemetery.
Flowers or donations, if desired, cheques made payable please to Cancer Research UK may be sent to the funeral home of Kevin Matthews,
1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA
Published in Northampton Chronicle and Echo on Mar. 5, 2020
